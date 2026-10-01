'Serious situation': Delhi HC orders police protection to family of accused in Uttam Nagar Holi clash

On being informed that the house of the accused's family was being violently attacked by some locals including the victim's kin, the court said it was indeed a "serious situation".

"It is indeed a serious situation. Whatever be the legal proceedings pertaining to FIR no. ..., the same are against the son of the petitioner and in the same, law will take its course but the petitioner cannot be left vulnerable and prone to such violence," Justice Girish Kathpalia said.

The high court passed the order on September 30 on a plea by Shahnaz, mother of one of the accused in the clash case, seeking a direction to the police to provide immediate and adequate protection to her and her family.

Her counsel submitted that for the past two days, some of the local residents including the family members of the person who got killed in the Holi clash have been attacking her house quite violently, including by throwing stones and bricks.

The counsel also showed the CCTV footage to the court to support her version.

The police official present in the court assured that immediately and sufficient deployment of police would be done to ensure that no untoward incident takes place again in that area.