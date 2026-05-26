'Sense of envy' says Pawan Kalyan in obvious reference to TN CM Vijay

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In an indirect reference to the meteoric rise of actor-politician C Joseph Vijay as CM in his maiden election in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said he sometimes wonders how some political forces achieve success in a short span, admitting that their rapid progress leaves him with a "sense of envy".

Kalyan said his own path involved years of struggle on the ground while others appeared to achieve momentum much faster.