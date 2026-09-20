Senior journalist Payal Mehta passes away; PM, Rahul Gandhi, speaker, CMs offer condolences

Hailing Mehta as a thorough professional committed to delivering detailed information about various issues, Shah remarked that the passing of such a talented journalist is an irreplaceable loss to the field of journalism.

"I extend my deepest condolences to her grieving family and friends and pray to God to give them the strength to bear this profound pain. Om Shanti," he said.

Defence Minister Singh expressed his deep shock and sadness at the news of Mehta's passing. "She has left us far too soon. Payal was an extremely hardworking and dedicated journalist who covered the Parliament beat with great commitment and professionalism," he said.

Singh noted that during Parliament sessions, Mehta would be present from early morning until late at night, tirelessly following the proceedings and fulfilling her duties with remarkable dedication.

"My heartfelt condolences to her family and friends in this difficult hour. May they find the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Om Shanti," he said.

Expressing grief over Mehta's death, Congress President Kharge said she was a hardworking and diligent journalist who had a keen understanding of public affairs.

"Her untimely passing is deeply distressing. My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. May they find strength in this difficult hour," he said.