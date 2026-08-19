Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai elected SC Bar Association president

The elections were held on Tuesday and the results were announced late in the night.

Rai secured 822 votes in the presidential election. The other candidates were Anupam Lal Das, who polled 451 votes, Adish Agarwalla (412), Gaurav Bhatia (370), Sukumar Pattjoshi (269), Siddharth Mridul (217) and Mahalakshmi Pavani (128).