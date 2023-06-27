Self-baggage drop facility introduced at IGI Airport’s Terminal 3

NEW DELHI : A self-baggage drop facility has been introduced at Terminal-3 of IGI Airport with the aim to reduce the wait time for passengers by approximately 15-20 minutes, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by DIAL, the self-baggage drop facility offers a simple and efficient two-step process.

“First, passengers can generate their boarding passes and baggage tags at the self check-In kiosk. Then, after tagging their check-in baggage, passengers will proceed to the SBD facility, where they will scan their boarding pass, declare that their luggage is free of prohibited/dangerous items, and load their baggage onto the designated belt,” it said.

Once completed, the baggage will be automatically transferred to the sorting area and subsequently onto the aircraft.

Importantly, passengers do not need to register separately to utilise this facility.

“With its ability to cater upto three passengers per minute, the SBD facility significantly reduces the overall time taken by passengers to process their baggage at check-in counters significantly,” it said.

The self-baggage drop facility is conveniently located at Check-in Row – P of Terminal-3 and is available for domestic passengers and post mandatory approvals, it will be available for international passengers as well.

“To ensure a seamless travel experience to passengers, 14 self-baggage drop machines have been installed, including 12 fully automated and two hybrids, with the initial calibrated weight for each machine set at 120 kgs for baggage processing,” said DIAL.

While currently, passengers travelling Indigo will be able to use the facility, five other airlines including Air India, Vistara, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and British Airways are likely to allow usage of self-baggage drop for their passengers in the near future.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said that DIAL has been working relentlessly towards maximising passenger experience at the Delhi Airport through various digitisation and automation initiatives. “The self-baggage drop facility aims to make the passengers self-reliant, while at the same time, reducing the time taken for baggage processing significantly and providing them the option to truly enjoy their time at the Airport,” he said.



