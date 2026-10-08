Seemapuri building collapse: Two more bodies found, death toll rises to five

Eight people injured in the collapse were rescued and shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur for treatment. Rescue teams comprising personnel from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, NDRF, DDMA, MCD and DUSIB are engaged in clearing the debris and searching the site.

The four-storey building, located near Idgah Machhli Mandi in Seemapuri, collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the structure had developed cracks after tremors caused by an earthquake in Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening, though the exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained.