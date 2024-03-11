Security tightened in parts of Delhi after Centre notifies CAA rules

NEW DELHI: Security has been beefed up with intense patrolling and flag march by paramilitary personnel in northeast Delhi, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar and other sensitive areas across the national capital after rules for the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was notified on Monday, officials said.

The Delhi Police's cyber unit is also monitoring social media platforms to prevent provocative posts and rumours, they said. Delhi witnessed communal riots in 2020 over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and NRC (National Register of Citizens), in which 53 people died and over 500 people were injured in north-east Delhi.

The northeast district has identified 43 hot spots where intense foot patrolling is being conducted. These areas include Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Bhajanpura, Khajoori Khas and Seemapuri, an official said.

"Safety of every single common man of Delhi's northeast district is our responsibility," DCP northeast Joy Tirkey told PTI.

He said intensive patrolling and checking is being carried out by northeast district police personnel and paramilitary forces for the safety of citizens in sensitive areas. Everyone is requested to follow the safety instructions and not spread any rumours, the officer said.

"We have intensified night vigil along with paramilitary forces. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order situation. We took out flag marches for the safety of every single common man," the DCP said.

He also said the social media accounts are also being monitored round the clock.

Another officer said the Delhi police has held at least 29 meetings with peace committee members so that people do not “fall for rumours”.

The officer said checking and patrolling will be increased in several parts of north east Delhi when the district gets more paramilitary personnel on Tuesday.

Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar, which were the epicentre of the anti-CAA and NRC protests, have also been witnessing heavy deployment of paramilitary personnel.

In southeast Delhi, paramilitary personnel carried out a flag march as local police conducted patrolling on bikes.

Sources said that the police had made security arrangements for the implementation of CAA at least least two weeks ago.

The rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 were notified on Monday, paving the way for granting of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

With the CAA rules being issued, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India till December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.