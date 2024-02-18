Security tightened in Jammu ahead of PM Modi's visit on Feb 20

JAMMU: Security measures have been tightened across Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the region on Tuesday. The Prime Minister is expected to address a public rally at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu. He will also inaugurate several key projects, including AIIMS Jammu, IIT, and IIM Jammu during his visit to the region.

With the impending visit of PM Narendra Modi, authorities have undertaken comprehensive security arrangements, particularly in and around the Maulana Azad Stadium.

Security personnel have been deployed to conduct checks in every nook and corner of the area to ensure foolproof security for the event.

Bharatiya Janata Party Jammu and Kashmir President Ravinder Rana said that big projects like AIIMS Hospital, Ring Roads, Flyovers, Shahpur Kandi Projects, and many more will be inaugurated by Prime Minister during his visit.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Ravinder Rana said, "There is good news for the people of Jammu and Kashmir that PM Modi is going to address the public on February 20 at 11 am at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu. The people of Jammu and Kashmir love PM Modi. Modi Saheb brought peace and prosperity to Jammu and Kashmir. Be it a village or city, development is taking place everywhere. On February 20, the people of J-K will come in large numbers in support of the Prime Minister".