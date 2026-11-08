Security tightened across Delhi for Diwali

The officer said adequate police personnel have been deployed across 15 districts, with special attention being given to markets, shopping complexes, religious places, metro stations, bus terminals and other crowded areas.

Police teams have already been directed to maintain heightened vigil and conduct patrolling, while additional personnel are also being deployed at vulnerable and sensitive locations.

Security arrangements are also being reviewed at the district level to ensure a prompt response to any law and order situation, the officer said.