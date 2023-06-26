Security strengthened ahead of PM Modi's Bhopal visit

BHOPAL: Home Minister Narottam Mishra said security has been strengthened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tuesday visit to the poll-bound state.

The minister said as many as 40 IPS officers and more than one hundred Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Superintendent of Police (SP) have been deployed for Prime Minister's security during his visit to the state on June 27.

During a day-long visit, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in various programmes, including a mega roadshow organised by the state unit of the BJP to give him a grand welcome in Bhopal. Upon reaching Bhopal, he will address 3,000 party workers from 34 states at Motilal Nehru stadium in Bhopal.

Briefing the press on Monday, Narottam Mishra said, "BJP workers are excited to welcome PM Modi on June 27. Security has been strengthened, and apart from the state police, around 8000 additional cops have arrived from neighbouring states."

Meanwhile, he will also flag-off two semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains from Bhopal's Kamlapati railway station -- for Bhopal to Indore and Bhopal to Jabalpur routes. With launching of these two semi-high speed trains, Madhya Pradesh will have a total three Vande Bharat Express trains, as the first one, for Bhopal to New Delhi route was flagged-off by PM Modi during his last visit to Bhopal on April 1.

PM Modi will also visit Shahdol to participate in the concluding programme of the 'Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra' launched by the state BJP unit on June 22. Meanwhile, he is scheduled to launch the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Campaign at the grand tribal conference at Lalpur ground in Shahdol.