Security operations continue across Manipur, arms and narcotics recovered

IMPHAL: The situation in Manipur remained tense but under control over the last 24 hours, as per an official press note issued on Friday. Security forces continued extensive search and area domination operations in vulnerable areas across both hill and valley districts.

During the operations, arms and ammunition were recovered from the Kelpha road and Khuman area under the Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur District. The items recovered included a Carbine Machine Gun with an empty magazine, a .303 rifle, four Single Barrel Guns, two country-made 9 mm pistols, two hand grenades, two IEDs weighing approximately 2.2 kg and 1.7 kg respectively, tube grenade launching equipment, tear smoke and smoke grenades, various types of live and empty cartridges, a BP helmet, a Baofeng set with four chargers, and two plastic sacks used for concealment.

Additionally, 33 live rounds of 7.62 mm (SLR) were recovered from the Leirongthel Pitra foothills under the Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal District,said the statement.

Several arrests were made during intelligence-led combing and cordon-and-search operations. On April 25, Manipur Police arrested Wayenbar Bijoy Meitei (53), identified as a sympathiser of the UNLF, from Helgrujam Mamang Leikai under Nambol Police Station in Imphal West. Following his arrest, police recovered one AK-56 rifle with a magazine, a .303 rifle with a telescopic scope, an empty 7.62 mm magazine, and 15 rounds of 7.62 mm AK ammunition.

Security forces also apprehended two active members of PREPAK(Pro) on the same day. Khongbantabam Samarjit Meitei alias Langamba (26) was arrested from Seljang Mayai Leikai under Yaingangpokpi Police Station in Imphal East, and Elangbam Langamba Meitei Loungo (25) was arrested from Tellou Mamang Leikai under Lamlai Police Station. Both were allegedly involved in extortion activities.

On April 24, two cadres of PLA/RPF were arrested from Langthabal Mantrikhong Mayai Leikai under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West. The individuals were identified as Sorokhaibam Joysankar Haoba (33) and Moirangthem Nelson alias Mani (30). Two mobile handsets and a two-wheeler were recovered from them.

In a separate operation on April 25, security forces searched the residence of Wangmayum Barul Alam in Lilong Haoreibi Turel Ahanbi Darul Uloom Makha under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal District. Seized items included 3.9 kg of brown sugar, seven soap cases containing suspected heroin powder (12 grams per case), 0.53 grams of brown sugar, seven 100 ml Codeine bottles, and seven mobile phones.

A follow-up search at the residence of Yangkhubam Hafi from the same locality led to the recovery of 44 SP capsules, Rs 1,14,220 in alleged drug sale profits, seven N10 tablets, 20 Diazepam tablets, and two more Codeine bottles.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur, felicitated the medal winners and participants of the 1st All India Police Badminton and Table Tennis Cluster 2024-25 held in Cochin, Kerala, from April 11-15. Manipur Police secured six medals in badminton (one gold, one silver, four bronze) and 15 medals in table tennis (four golds, five silvers, six bronzes), securing third place overall. Rifleman Surenshangbam Suresh Singh of 5 IRB was also felicitated for being named "Best Defender" at the 73rd All India Police Hockey Championship 2025.

In a special vehicle checking drive on April 24, tinted glasses were removed from 126 vehicles. On April 25, the movement of 362 and 201 vehicles carrying essential items was facilitated along NH-2 and NH-37, respectively. Security convoys were provided in sensitive stretches.

Police set up 110 checkpoints across districts in the state, and appealed to the public to remain alert against rumours and misinformation. Citizens were urged to confirm such reports via the Central Control Room's rumour-free number, 9233522822. Authorities also warned that circulating fake social media posts could attract legal action and appealed for the return of looted arms and ammunition to security forces.