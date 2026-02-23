Security intensified at Delhi Metro stations, prominent sites after series of bomb threats

Following the threat specifically mentioning metro services, the Delhi Police stepped up security deployment across all stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation network.

"A high alert has been sounded across the city. Additional forces have been deployed at all metro stations and vital installations. Anti-sabotage checks and random frisking are also being carried out,' said the police officer.

Teams of the bomb disposal squad and dog squad have been deployed at sensitive locations, including the Red Fort, Delhi Secretariat and the Assembly complex, he said.

Another senior officer said that coordination meetings were held with officials of the Delhi Metro and other agencies to review security preparedness.