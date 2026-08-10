Security guard held for rape shot in leg while trying to flee in Ahmedabad

Both the accused and the constable, identified as Virendra Singh, were shifted for treatment to the Civil Hospital in Sola, where they were reported to be stable, he said.

According to Verma, the accused was arrested on Sunday morning, within hours of the rape incident and his medical examination and DNA sampling were completed.

Police were conducting a panchnama in the Hebatpur area to recover the mobile phone allegedly stolen by the accused when he tried to escape.

"In an attempt to escape from the police, he tried to snatch the service pistol of an inspector. During the scuffle, one bullet fired from that pistol injured our constable," Verma said.