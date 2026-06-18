Security forces conduct search operations in Manipur's Kangpokpi; arms seized, bunkers destroyed

Reports of firing were also reported from Leilon Munlui and Konsakhul in the last few months, he said.

"During the operations, eleven 12-bore SBBLs (single-barreled breech-loading), 294 live rounds of ammunition for a 12-bore gun, two packages of gun powder, 34 empty cases of 12-bore ammunition, and six bulletproof vests were recovered," the statement said.

Thirty bunkers, outposts and strategic camp sites found in the vicinity of these villages were also dismantled during the operations, while four people were also detained for verification, it said.