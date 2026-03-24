Security agencies flag terror threat ahead of Assembly polls

Intelligence inputs suggest that plans are afoot by sympathisers of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and those linked to the Islamic State, to try to disrupt the elections.

The agencies say that sympathisers and cadres of both the PFI and Islamic State are working closely to undertake a strike in a bid to disrupt the elections.

However, the agencies warn that the bigger threat for these southern states is the disinformation campaign that these outfits are planning to indulge in.

Disinformation campaigns are aimed at creating communal tensions. If communal harmony is disturbed, then it acts as a perfect radicalisation and recruitment tool.

The Islamic State has focused extensively on the southern states and tends to get more traction in this part of the country.