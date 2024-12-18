Secunderabad-Kollam-Secunderabad spl express trains to stop at Kadayanallur on these dates

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has notified that the Secunderabad - Kollam - Secunderabad Special express trains will be provided with additional stoppage at Kadayanallur station for Sabarimala pilgrimage.

1. Train No 07175 Secunderabad-Kollam Special will leave Secunderabad at 8.00 pm on December 19, 26, and January 2, 9, 16 (Thursday). It will arrive at Kadayanallur station at 8.48 pm and depart by 8.50 pm and reach Kollam at 1.30 am, the third day.

2. In return, Train No 07176 Kollam- Secunderabad Special will leave Kollam at 5.00 am on December 21,28, and January 4,11,18 (Saturday). It will arrive at Kadayanallur station at 9.25 am and depart by 9.27 am and reach Secunderabad at 1.30 pm, the next day, said Southern Railway statement.