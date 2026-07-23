Secret journeys, makeshift tents: Students keep Jantar Mantar protest alive

Instead, both boarded trains to the capital to join the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy.

They are among several students who say they have concealed their participation from their families, believing the cause is worth the risk.

While the agitation has drawn support from civil society groups, teachers, political organisations and citizens, its core remains students who say they are fighting for the future of the country's education system.

Kumar, a Class 12 student from Kota who is originally from Bihar, said students are often told that studying hard is enough to secure their future.

"Students in our country are always told to focus only on studies and everything else will fall into place. But when students dedicate years of their lives to becoming doctors, engineers or teachers, and then the government makes mistake after mistake, who suffers?" he asked.

Kumar said neither his parents nor his friends know the real reason behind his presence in Delhi.

"My parents think I am still in Kota and my friends believe I came to Delhi to meet my brother," he said.