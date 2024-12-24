SCR announces cancellation of MEMU express trains from Tirupati, Katpadi and Jolarpettai

CHENNAI: The South Central Railway has notified the cancellation of the following trains due to assistance to the North Central Railway for the Kumbh Mela 2025:

Train 07661 Tirupati-Katpadi MEMU scheduled to leave Tirupati at 7.15 pm on December 26 to February 28, Train 07662 Katpadi-Tirupati MEMU scheduled to leave Katpadi at 6.15 am on December 27 to March 1, Train 07581 Tirupati-Katpadi MEMU scheduled to leave Tirupati at 10.35 am on December 27 to March 1, Train 07582 Katpadi-Tirupati MEMU scheduled to leave Katpadi at 9.15 pm on December 28 to March 2, Train 07660 Katpadi-Tirupati MEMU scheduled to leave Katpadi at 2.50 pm on December 27 to March 1, Train 07659 Tirupati-Katpadi MEMU scheduled to leave Tirupati at 6.50 am on December 28 to March 2, Train 06417 Katpadi-Jolarpettai MEMU scheduled to leave Katpadi at 9.30 am on December 28 to March 2 and Train 06418 Jolarpettai-Katpadi MEMU scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 12.45 pm on December 28 to March 2 would be fully cancelled.