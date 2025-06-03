Schools in 10 Mizoram districts remain shut due to rain

AIZWAL: All schools in 10 districts of Mizoram remained closed for the fourth day on Tuesday due to heavy rain that triggered landslides, mud-flows, and rock falls in different parts of the state, officials said.

They said that all district administrations barring Saitual declared the closure of schools on Tuesday as a precautionary measure for the safety of students due to continuous rainfall.

A notification issued by Aizawl deputy commissioner and district disaster management authority chairman Lalhriatpuia said that all schools within Aizawl district are advised to suspend attendance of school students to ensure the safety and well-being of the students on June 3.

State capital Aizawl experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, all schools across the state were closed due to rain for three days on May 29, 30 and June 2.

Saitual deputy commissioner Lalngura Tlau told PTI that schools were opened on Tuesday within the district following improvement in the weather.

Unlike other districts, the calamities caused by monsoon are negligible and did not pose great danger in the district, he said.

The current wave of landslides, floods and other calamities triggered by heavy rains across Mizoram has claimed the lives of five people, including three Myanmarese refugees, so far.

Mizoram has been experiencing incessant rains since May 24 and heavy downpour from May 30 leaving a trail of destruction at several places.

Intra-state, inter-localities roads and highways have been blocked in 190 locations due to landslides, over 200 families evacuated due to floods and cracks caused by rain and more than 190 houses have collapsed or have been damaged in the current monsoon, according to state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department.

A report by the IMD said that Aizawl district received 253.7 mm of rainfall in the last three days, followed by Khawzawl district- 248.33 mm and Siaha district received 241.5 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in the coming five days, the report said.