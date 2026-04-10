School van catches fire in UP; five children, driver injured

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Five children and a driver sustained serious burn injuries after a school van caught fire near Samaspur village in the district on Friday morning, police said.
Circle Officer Ravishankar said the incident occurred when a van belonging to the Ashish English Academy was carrying around 10 children.
On receiving information, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.
Prima facie, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, the officer added.
The vehicle has been seized and further investigation is underway, police said.