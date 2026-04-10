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School van catches fire in UP; five children, driver injured

Circle Officer Ravishankar said the incident occurred when a van belonging to the Ashish English Academy was carrying around 10 children
Representative Image for fire
Representative Image for fire Pexels
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MUZAFFARNAGAR: Five children and a driver sustained serious burn injuries after a school van caught fire near Samaspur village in the district on Friday morning, police said.

Circle Officer Ravishankar said the incident occurred when a van belonging to the Ashish English Academy was carrying around 10 children.

On receiving information, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Prima facie, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, the officer added.

The vehicle has been seized and further investigation is underway, police said.

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