Bengal SIR: SC to consider plea against EC’s decision to freeze electoral rolls ahead of polls

The freezing of electoral rolls means that no new person, who has been deleted, can be added to the voters list for this assembly polls.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was urged by a lawyer to take up the plea against freezing on an urgent basis.

The lawyer said many appeals against deletions from the electoral rolls are still pending and the poll panel has frozen the rolls on April 9.