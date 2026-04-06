Bengal SIR: 60 lakh claims of those deleted from voters' list to be decided on Monday, says SC

NEW DELHI: Observing that the central forces will remain deployed keeping in mind the recent incidents, the Supreme Court on Monday said around 60 lakh claims and objections of those removed from voters' lists in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal will be decided during the day.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi referred to the letter of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice and said that judicial officers decided over 59.15 lakh claims and objections out of approximately 60 lakh cases by noon on April 6.
"The central forces will not be withdrawn from West Bengal looking at the way things have happened in the past," the CJI said, adding, "If state machinery fails, then we will see what can be done." The bench observed that even in Malda district, where judicial officers reportedly faced disruptions including gherao, around eight lakh cases had been disposed of.
The Election Commission, represented by senior advocate D S Naidu, informed the bench that the remaining claims would be decided during the day and that a supplementary electoral roll would be published later on Monday night.
The court also allowed time until April 7 for completing pending digital signature uploads.
Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, submitted that 19 appellate tribunals set up to hear challenges against voter deletions were yet to become fully operational.
The bench directed the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to constitute a three-member panel of former senior judges to frame uniform procedures for these tribunals.
The panel has been asked to finalise guidelines by April 7 to ensure expeditious disposal of appeals.
The court clarified that tribunals would have the authority to examine reasons for inclusion or exclusion from voter rolls and review documentary evidence, including records not uploaded online.
The court expressed concern over reported threats and obstruction faced by judicial officers during the revision process and warned that if state machinery fails to ensure safety, it would consider appropriate measures.
In view of past incidents, the bench also indicated that central forces would not be withdrawn from West Bengal at this stage.
During the hearing, the bench emphasised the need to create an environment enabling tribunals to function effectively and fairly. Justice Bagchi underscored that the role of the Election Commission is to expand electoral participation rather than restrict it.