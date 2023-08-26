SC transfers Manipur cases probed by CBI

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Supreme Court Friday transferred to neighbouring Assam 17 Manipur violence cases being probed by the CBI, including the sexual assault case of two women seen in a viral video being paraded naked, and asked the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to nominate one or more judicial officers to deal with them.

It is “bearing in mind the overall environment in Manipur and the need for ensuring a fair process of criminal justice administration”.