SC to set up high-powered panel to probe allegations of police excesses during NEET protest

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the court will consider using its plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash FIRs in which there is no controversy or doubt and that clearly involve students.

The bench also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana further said that everyone has to be mindful of the rights of students under Article 19 of the Constitution and emphasised that the right to protest or express dissent peacefully must be protected.

It said an order for constituting the committee would be released on Wednesday after it receives suggestions from different parties on other members to be included in the panel.