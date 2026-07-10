SC to hear pleas seeking probe into Ram temple donations row on July 13

On July 7, an Ayodhya court granted one-day police remand for three of the eight accused arrested in connection with the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple. The court authorised the remand for Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey.

On June 29, a local court had sent all the eight accused to 14-day judicial custody.

According to the Supreme Court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear as many as three petitions filed on the issue when the apex court reopens on Monday.