SC to hear pleas of SCBA, others on hardships faced by lawyers amid Delhi protests

Taking note of the submissions, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, "Democratic activities must take place smoothly, but there should be no obstruction to the functioning of the Supreme Court or movement of lawyers, court staff and litigants".

A bench comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions made by senior advocate and SCBA president Pradeep Rai, who highlighted various issues, including the restrictions on internet services, amid the protests.

The bench agreed to take up the matter on Tuesday.

The protests in Delhi are being held to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.