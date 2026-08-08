SC to hear plea against order upholding rejection of waqf suits for non-payment of court fees

The high court passed the order in January this year by relying on its December 2025 ruling that waqf institutions were not exempt from paying court fees before the State Waqf Tribunal.

The plea filed in the apex court by Ahmedabad Sunni Muslim Waqf Committee came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi.

"Issue notice, returnable in six weeks," the bench said in its order passed on August 7.