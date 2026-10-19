SC to hear Pinarayi Vijayan's plea against vigilance probe in CMRL-Exalogic case on October 21

A vacation bench of Justices Joymala Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the plea of Keralam Leader of Opposition Vijayan. His daughter and son-in-law also approached the apex court against the direction for FIR in the case.

On October 16, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Vijayan, mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing, saying that the 82-year-old leader faced the possibility of arrest.

"An 82-year-old man facing possible arrest. We are seeking protection from arrest or any other coercive action. It is a matter of liberty," Luthra said, seeking an urgent hearing. He challenged the Kerala High Court's order directing registration of an FIR, arguing that it was passed by a single judge in proceedings resembling public interest litigation.