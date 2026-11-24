As per the cause list, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana is likely to hear the matter.

In their pleas before the top court, the activists have sought bail, contending that the prosecution has failed to examine protected witnesses and the one-year embargo imposed by the Supreme Court is nearing its expiry.

The petition by Imam contended that the chargesheet was filed on September 25, 2020, in which 18 accused face trial and the prosecution has cited more than 900 witnesses, including 47 protected witnesses.

Khalid, in his plea, also cited the failure to examine protected witnesses and said the expiry of the one-year embargo would mean that his continued incarceration would violate Article 21 of the Constitution.

Imam submitted that despite spending six years and nine months as undertrial, the prosecution has failed to examine even a single witness.