SC to hear on Oct 21 Vijayan's plea in CMRL case, YSRCP petition on local body polls

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will consider the plea of YSRCP against the October 18 order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court refusing to extend the nomination period by one day.

Former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has alleged that mass violence in the state has prevented its candidates from filing nominations for the urban local body elections.

It has sought police protection for candidates, an extension of the deadline for filing nominations, and the designation of additional and alternative nomination centres to enable candidates to submit their papers safely.

The plea filed by general secretary Lella Appireddy through advocate Mahfooz Ahsan Nazki said that several of its candidates were allegedly assaulted and physically prevented from reaching nomination centres during the nomination period, which began on October 16 and ended on October 18.

The high court had dismissed the party's application seeking an extension, holding that the deadline had expired and that extending it would amount to interference with the election process.