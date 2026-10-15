SC to hear on Oct 15 plea filed by Rahul Gandhi, others on SIR issue

"Issue an interim direction suspending the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across the states, pending consideration and adjudication of the issues raised in the present petition, in the interests of protecting the rights of eligible electors and preserving the integrity of the electoral process," the plea said.

The petition has made the Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi parties in the case.

The petition has sought direction to the poll panel to place on record the complete files, agendas, minutes, notings and objections recorded by the Election Commissioners in respect of each of the "disputed decisions" relating to the SIR of electoral rolls, together with the relevant ECINET (Election Commission Information Network) and ERONET (Electoral Roll Officers' Network) access logs and the complete files recording the decision on June 24, 2025, to commence the SIR exercise across the country.

It has sought a direction to examine whether the disputed decisions relating to the SIR were taken in compliance with Article 324 of the Constitution, Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the law declared by the apex court.

Article 324 vests the superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections in the Election Commission.

The plea said if any of the decisions were taken without lawful authority, it must be quashed.

The plea sought a direction for publishing, booth-wise, the names of all electors deleted during the SIR, the reasons for each deletion and a breakdown of deletions by gender and age, and to provide an effective and functional mechanism to restore the names of electors found eligible for inclusion in the voter list.