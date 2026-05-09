SC to hear on May 11 PIL to regulate all institutions imparting education to children below 14 years

The petition stated that Article 30 does not grant any special or additional rights to minorities beyond what is already guaranteed under Article 19(1)(g).

"Direct and declare that Article 30 is specific reiteration of the Article 19(1)(g) and doesn't confer any additional rights/benefits/privileges than the rights guaranteed to the citizens under Article 19(1)(g)," the plea said.

"Petitioner is filing the PIL under Article 32 for registration recognition supervision monitoring of all institutions imparting secular/religious education to children up to 14 years in spirit of Article 21A, 39(f), 45 and 51-A(k).