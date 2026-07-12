SC to hear on Jul 13 plea seeking guidelines to curb 'unpredictable fluctuations' of airfares

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear the plea filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, who also sought a robust and independent regulator that ensures transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector.

On May 15, the top court said there should be some rationalisation of airfares and asked the Centre to provide relief to flyers, while flagging that on the same day, one airline flying in the same sector charges a particular airfare while other charges a different airfare.