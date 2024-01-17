SC to hear on January 22 Thackeray faction's plea against Maha Speaker ruling

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear, on January 22, the plea filed by Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sunil Prabhu against the ruling of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar holding that the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction is the "real" Shiv Sena.

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, acceded to the request made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, for listing the matter on Monday next week instead of this Friday.

The matter was earlier ordered to be urgently listed on February 19 for hearing.

On January 15, former CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction petitioned the apex court questioning the January 10 decision passed by Narwekar holding that the group led by CM Shinde was the real "Shiv Sena" as it commanded a majority in the legislature and also in the party’s National Executive.