Gandhi and others also raised questions about the absence of a recorded EC's decision authorising the nationwide exercise, modifications to online Form 6, and the functioning of the ECINET and ERONET electoral-roll databases, which the petitioners have described as centralised and opaque.

The application sought a direction that the questions, known as interrogatories, be answered on affidavit by Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, and the poll body's Director General (IT).

Interrogatories are a set of written questions which a party can send to the other to obtain information with the court's permission.

Besides Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Saugata Roy, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Sanjay Raut, MA Baby, D Raja, Mahua Majhi, Supriya Sule, ET Mohammed Basheer, Thol Thirumavalavan and Sajjat Ahmad Kichloo are the co-petitioners in the case.

The petitioners said the EC's counter affidavit of October 26 "rests upon bare assertion". The affidavit claimed the SIR orders were issued on unanimous decisions but did not identify any decision or file, they said.

The EC, in its 248-page response to the petitions against the CEC and the decisions taken by it, defended the SIR.

Rejecting the allegations that Form 6 had been amended, the poll body said that no changes were made to the statutory Form 6 used for voter registration.

"The attempt to cast aspersions against the Election Commission is unfortunate," the affidavit, filed by Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu on behalf of the EC, said.

The EC said the affidavit itself had been approved for filing by a unanimous decision of all three members of the poll body.

Prior to this, on October 15, a bench headed by the CJI had directed the EC and its chief to respond to pleas by Gandhi and others over alleged large-scale voter deletions and SIR irregularities.

The pleas were filed after The Indian Express reported on September 25 that Election Commissioners Sandhu and Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months to decisions and orders on SIR of electoral rolls that they said were issued without their knowledge or recommendation.