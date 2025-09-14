SC to hear Monday suo motu PIL on lack of functional CCTVs in police stations

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a suo motu public interest litigation over lack of functional CCTVs in police stations after taking cognisance of a media report.

The apex court had in 2018 ordered installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to check human rights abuses.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta is likely to hear the matter.

On September 4, the bench had referred to the media report and said, "...we are directing for registration of a suo motu public interest litigation titled 'lack of functional CCTVs in police stations' as it has been reported that there are about 11 deaths in the last seven-eight months of this year in police custody".

In December 2020, the top court had directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies, including the CBI, the ED and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

It had said that states and Union Territories should ensure that CCTV cameras were installed at each and every police station, at all entry and exit points, main gate, lock-ups, corridors, lobby and reception as also areas outside the lock-up rooms so that no part was left uncovered.

The top court had further said that CCTV systems must be equipped with night vision and have audio as well as video footage and it shall be mandatory for the Centre, states and UTs to purchase such systems which allow storage of data for at least one year.