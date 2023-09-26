SC to hear Chandrababu Naidu's plea against FIR in Skill Development Corporation scam on Wed

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is slated to hear, on Wednesday, a plea filed by TDP supremeo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu against his arrest by the CID in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam case.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench comprising of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti will hear the matter on September 27.

On September 25, a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud did not accede to the out-of-turn mentioning made on Naidu’s behalf but asked senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Telugu Desam Party chief, to mention the matter again on Tuesday for directions seeking urgent listing.

Naidu has approached the Supreme Court by filing a special leave petition after a single bench of Justice Sreenivas Reddy of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on September 22 dismissed his petition to quash the FIR registered against him and to set aside his judicial remand.

"The petitioner was suddenly named in the FIR registered over twenty-one months ago, arrested in an illegal manner and deprived of his liberty motivated only by political reasons and even though there is no material against him," stated the plea filed before the apex court.

It said that both the initiation of the enquiry and the registration of the FIR against Naidu is non est (non-existent in law) as both have been initiated and investigation continued till date without a mandatory approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Meanwhile, the Vijayawada ACB court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on the bail petition of Naidu, as well as on a CID petition seeking his further custody.