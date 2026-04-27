SC takes suo motu note of assault on woman advocate, issues directions

Taking suo motu action in the matter, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also asked the investigating officer to look into the aspect of three hospitals refusing admission to the victim.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the police, informed the bench that an FIR has been registered and the victim's husband, who is the prime accused, has been arrested on the intervening night of April 25 and 26.

The bench said it has taken suo motu action in the matter after a letter sought its urgent intervention in the case.

Passing a slew of directions, the top court noted that in the complaint, there are allegations against the victim's in-laws that they had taken away with them her two minor children and their whereabout was not known.