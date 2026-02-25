SC takes cognisance of NCERT class 8 chapter on corruption in judiciary

He added, "As head of the institution, I have done my duty and have taken cognisance … This seems to be a calculated move. I won't say much."

Justice Bagchi said the book seemed to be against the basic structure of the Constitution.

The CJI said, "Please wait for a few days. Bar and Bench all are perturbed. All high court judges are perturbed. I will take up the matter suo motu. I will not allow anybody to defame the institution. Law will take its course."