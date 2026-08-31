SC stays proceedings in FIR against Kotdwar gym operator 'Mohammed' Deepak Kumar

The case was filed after Deepak confronted some Bajrang Dal workers in Kotdwar objecting to a Muslim shopkeeper, Vakil Ahmed, naming his shop 'Baba'.

In a video that went viral on social media in January, Deepak was seen facing off with the mob and when asked for his name, said, "My name is Mohammad Deepak."

Deepak's plea challenging an order of the Uttarakhand High Court came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Earlier, on March 20, the high court rejected his plea seeking police protection and initiating action against police officers for "biased" conduct.

The high court also directed the parties not to make any comments related to the incident on social media so that public sentiments are not provoked.