SC stays Madras HC order constituting board for administration of Lord Nataraja temple

It had said that a transparent administration which can eradicate the prevailing maladministration is necessary.

"That apart, immediate steps are required to retrieve the temple assets. Hence, the way forward to rectify the malady in the administration of the temple, which is revered by all Hindus, is a transparent administration which can eradicate the prevailing maladministration.

"Therefore, we constitute a board of management consisting of domain experts, who will take over the administration, till the ill is cured," the high court had said.

"Retired Madras High Court judges, Justices V Bharathidasan and R Suresh Kumar shall be the chairman and co-chairman respectively. Retired IAS officer C Rajendran would be the member and secretary of Podhu Dikshitars, Sri Sabanayagar Temple, Chidambaram and secretary to the state government, HR and CE Department shall be the ex-officio members," it had said.

In respect of daily rituals and festivals, it is the exclusive prerogative of the Podhu Dikshitars and the same to be conducted without violating the established customs and practices.

Any investments like fixed deposits and other income of the temple so far handled by the Podhu Dikshitars shall continue to be with them as usual, it had added.

However, the secretary of the Podhu Dikshitars has to ensure that a copy of the accounts is regularly submitted to the board of management by the 5th of every English calendar month, the high court said.

Any donations to the temple must be through a single window e-payment made into the account mentioned by the board of management.