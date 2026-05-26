SC stays Delhi HC verdict on law students' attendance

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order while hearing pleas, including the one filed by the Bar Council of India (BCI), challenging the high court's November 2025 verdict.

While posting the pleas for hearing on July 21, the bench said, "In the meantime, effect and operation of paragraph 249 of the impugned judgement shall remain stayed. However, the same shall be effective prospectively".

The high court had passed directions with respect to attendance norms in paragraph 249 of its verdict.

The top court also made it clear that pendency of these pleas before it would not preclude the high courts, where similar petitions concerning attendance were pending, from deciding those matters.