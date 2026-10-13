SC stays defamation case proceedings against Rahul Gandhi over 2019 remarks against PM

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Raebareli MP, referred to earlier decisions of the top court and said the law is settled in the matter.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

On September 8, the Bombay High Court refused to quash the summons issued to Gandhi in 2019 in the defamation case.

It had dismissed Gandhi's petition against a Girgaum magistrate's order dated August 28, 2019, for a process against him on Shrishrimal's complaint.