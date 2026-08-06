SC stays arrest of Abhishek Banerjee's aide Sumit Roy in Salboni land-grabbing case

The top court, however, directed him to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

On August 3, the Calcutta High Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Roy in connection with the alleged government land fraud case being investigated by the Salboni Police.

The case was registered under penal provisions relating to cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, use of forged documents and criminal conspiracy.

On Thursday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohna took note of submissions of senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Roy, in the case and protected him from from any coercive action.