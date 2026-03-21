SC concerned over cops uploading videos online, says poses threat to fair trial

The remark was made by a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi on Friday.

The bench was hearing a PIL that alleged that police upload videos and photographs of the accused on social media and create a bias in people's minds.

The PIL argued that the court, in another case, had already asked the states to frame guidelines for media briefing by the police, and it would cover social media posts as well.

The bench suggested the petitioner Hemendra Patel to await the outcome of those guidelines, and agreed with senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Patel, that every person nowadays with a mobile phone has become media.