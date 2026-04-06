SC directs NIA to probe Malda incident, says credibility of Bengal's bureaucracy lowered

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi exercised its plenary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to transfer around 12 cases related to the April 1 incident, as rioting is not a scheduled offence under the NIA Act.

It pulled up West Bengal chief secretary Dushyant Nariala, told him to apologise to the Calcutta High Court chief justice for not taking his calls on the day of the incident and said, "Lower yourself a little bit so that the Calcutta High Court chief justice can reach you. Give your apology to him."

The bench told the chief secretary, "It is a sheer failure of the administration of West Bengal. What kind of credibility do the senior officers of the West Bengal bureaucracy have? It is being lowered. Politics is being brought into the state secretariat and government offices."