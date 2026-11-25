A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana remitted the petition filed by BJP member Vignesh Shishir to the high court for fresh consideration, including the question of maintainability.

The top court had earlier asked the Allahabad High Court not to proceed with a case involving allegations of disproportionate assets against the Congress leader.

It had also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to file any report in pursuance of the directions of the high court in the case lodged against the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi earlier moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order with the directions to the CBI and ED.