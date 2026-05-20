SC seeks response from Centre, others on plea to ban sale of liquor in tetra packs, sachets

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi agreed to hear the petition filed by NGO Community Against Drunken Driving, and issued notices to the Centre and others, including the excise departments of all the states.

Advocate Vipin Nair, appearing for the petitioner, said the definition of "bottle" was vague under the excise regime and some standardisation must be there. When he referred to the packaging of some liquors in tetra packs bearing photos of a green apple, the bench observed, "This is very deceptive".

Nair said, "They are confusing fruit juice with liquor. They use photo of apple and the pack contains vodka".

He said it was the State's duty to protect the health of citizens.