SC seeks replies from CEC, others on plea filed by Rahul Gandhi, opposition leaders

The apex court was hearing a plea which claimed that several journalists, including women media professionals, were assaulted and treated badly by the police while covering the protests in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"We would like to lay down guidelines," a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed after senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the petitioner, said there has to be a national protocol on this.

The bench directed that no coercive action be taken against a woman journalist, against whom a case has been filed by a Delhi Police officer alleging casteist remarks and public humiliation against him during a protest near Jantar Mantar here.

Jaising argued that the woman journalist was molested by a police officer but no FIR has been lodged to date on her complaint.

The bench observed that allegations made in the complaint of the woman journalist were "very serious".

It asked the police to examine the complaint and complete its inquiry on it.

Jaising urged the bench to direct that no more FIRs be registered against women journalists.

"Even in war zones in Israel and Palestine, journalists go there and nobody stops them. Here, they are stopping journalists from going to Jantar Mantar," she said, adding that journalists have a right to report.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench, "The difficulty is that, in the present era of digital technology, anyone having a mobile is a journalist."

"Our experience is that there are several people who say they are freelance journalists. What is going on is reel-making in the protests.

"The problem is we don't know who is a reel-maker and who is an independent journalist," the top law officer said.

Jaising argued that several women journalists, who were performing their duties, were allegedly pushed and assaulted, including by male police officers, during the protests.

She urged the apex court to constitute an independent committee to look into the complaints of women journalists.

The bench observed that the committee could predominantly or exclusively have women members like former retired judges or retired IPS officers and others.

Jaising, who said she could suggest names for the committee, told the bench that she would submit a list of complaints by women journalists in a sealed cover.