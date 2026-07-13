SC seeks HD Revanna’s reply on Karnataka govt’s plea against HC order dropping Section 354 charge

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran also issued a notice to H D Revanna and asked his counsel to file a counter affidavit to the state government’s petition.

During the hearing, the bench questioned the Karnataka government as to why it did not challenge the order when the high court dropped the charges under Section 354 of the IPC, and asked it to have some discipline.

The bench noted that a domestic help has levelled different sets of allegations against the father-son duo of H D Revanna and Prajwal Revanna.